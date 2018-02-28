Breaking down stigma of mental illness at NWTC in Green Bay in wake of Florida school shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Mental illness is a fact of life and recently it has been much in the news. But as Local 5's Kris Schuller reports, many feel it is a disease that carries an unfair stigma - and that fact simply has to change.

Inside a conference room at NWTC people talk about mental illness; focusing on delivering the help one out of every four families will one day need.

“Pretty much everybody that we come across has contact with or knows someone who struggles with a mental illness,” said Judy Roemer, a counselor at NWTC.

Called “Breaking Down the Stigma of Mental Health” area experts like Green Bay Officer Barb Gerarden joined in on the lunchtime conversation.

“People with mental health issues are more often victims of crimes than suspects,” said Gerarden.

She says every day officers interact with someone in crisis and their number one goal is to offer help.

“We do have a lot of resources and we do have a caring community that wants to have the right response to mental health calls,” said Officer Gerarden.

But sometimes public perception of the illness becomes distorted - especially after the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida. And Roemer says that must change.

“It's also important to recognize that the vast majority of people with mental illness are not violent, have never been violent, will not become violent,” said Roemer.

“We have family friends. Loved one, people we know that suffer from mental health and are they bad people? No,” said Captain Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department.

A message repeated often in this room where the goal is to share support services while breaking down the stigma mental illness carries. A discussion these advocates say needs to continue in candid and respectful conversations.

For more help contact the National Alliance on Mental Health in Brown County at this link.