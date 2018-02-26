Brown County Taste of Wisconsin celebrates agricultural commodities from across the state

The 5th annual event is Tuesday from 5:30-8pm at the Rock Gardens in Green Bay

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 08:54 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 08:54 AM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Tuesday is your chance to get a taste of what Wisconsin is all about. Nicole Nohl with Brown County Dairy Promotions joined Nate and Brittany on Local 5 This Morning and says the 5th annual Brown County Taste of Wisconsin offers lots of samples of commodities grown in the state from area restaurants, all while giving back to educational programs that support the dairy industry.

For ticket information, click here. 

