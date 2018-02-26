Brown County Taste of Wisconsin celebrates agricultural commodities from across the state
The 5th annual event is Tuesday from 5:30-8pm at the Rock Gardens in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Tuesday is your chance to get a taste of what Wisconsin is all about. Nicole Nohl with Brown County Dairy Promotions joined Nate and Brittany on Local 5 This Morning and says the 5th annual Brown County Taste of Wisconsin offers lots of samples of commodities grown in the state from area restaurants, all while giving back to educational programs that support the dairy industry.
For ticket information, click here.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
