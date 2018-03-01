Burch takes the stand on 8th day of trial

Green Bay, Wis. - George Burch was first called to the stand about an hour before lunch.

He talked about his first encounter with Doug Detrie.

"The first thing I was coherent to I could hear him say was, 'look what the f***you made me do.'"

But first Burch tells the court he met Nicole VanderHeyden the night of May 20th at Richard Cranium’s.

He says she was alone and they had a flirtatious conversation and originally went back to his place at the Jackson's, but they left because Ed’s father was awake.

Burch says Nicole navigated the way to what he assumed to be her house but the didn’t go inside because Nicole told him the babysitter was still awake.

Burch says the two had intercourse which began in the front seat but eventually moved to the backseat, but notes his body was partially outside of the car.

The next thing he remembers is waking up on the ground with his pants around his ankles.

"I looked over my shoulder," says Burch. "I saw what looked like a man standing with a firearm in his hand. It was fairly dark, I saw someone who looked like they were wearing a hooded sweatshirt. I couldn’t really see any faces."

Burch says eventually Detrie backed him toward the car and he says it was the first time he saw Nicole since they had intercourse.

"I didn’t know if she was alive," says Burch. "There was a lot of blood on her face, coming out of her mouth, on her back, but I could see she wasn’t physically moving. She was laying on the actual street of asphalt behind the vehicle."

Eventually Burch says Detrie instructed him to drive the car while Detrie held him at gunpoint from the backseat.

He navigated him to the Bellevue field and made Burch take Nicole’s body from the backseat and dump it.

The state asked him why he didn’t go to the police.

"Where I’m from you don’t talk, you don’t tell about things you see, you don’t tell on people," says Burch. "People get killed all the time where I’m from for that and I feared for my own safety. If I would’ve ever said anything, because like I said where I’m from it happens all the time, people go tell on people and end up dead. They never make it to court, they never make it anywhere; they find them dead."

Judge Zakowski says closing arguments will be Thursday.

Court reconvenes at 8:30 a.m.

