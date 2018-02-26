Candlelight Remembrance Gathering

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) - Residents in Shawano held a Candlelight Remembrance tonight for those lost to suicide.

The sixth annual event is put on by Roads -Reaching Out About Depression and Suicide.

The gathering welcomed anyone whose life has been touched by depression, mental illness, or suicide.

It allowed those to come and connect, heal, and build hope for the future.

Participants got to take part in art therapy, listen to inspirational music and were given a message of hope.

They were then able to light a lantern which held a personal message.



