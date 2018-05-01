Local News

Car Crashes into Electrical Pole on Mason St. and Webster Ave.

By: Benjamin Burns

Posted: May 01, 2018 04:47 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 06:48 AM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -  

UPDATE 5/1/18 6:16 a.m.

Traffic signals are currently operating with flashing red lights in all four directions at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Webster Ave., after a vehicle struck a WPS pole and transformer causing a power outage in the area.

Department of Public Works superintendent Tony Fietzer says that city electricians were able to get the signals to operate on a four-way red light with the help of a generator, but WPS will be working in the area to replace the pole and transformer.

Fietzer is asking commuters to plan a different route for the next few hours.

 

ORIGINAL POST 5/1/18 4:47 a.m.

Crews are currently working on an electrical pole on Mason Street and Webster Avenue that was crashed into by a car overnight.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

We will keep you updated as more information is brought in, but be advised if you plan to drive in that area.

