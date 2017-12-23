Christmas gifts delivered to Neenah-Menasha area children

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) - It's going to be a brighter Christmas for many children in the Neenah-Menasha area. As part of Delivery Day for the "Christmas Giving" program, over 100 volunteers gathered at the Boys and Girls Brigade Friday morning to deliver gifts and clothing to more than 900 children from over 300 different area families.

"All our families are referred to us by various programs and agencies within the community - churches, schools, human services, places like that," said Wendy Mikolanz, the program's coordinator. "They're families that those programs work with, and they know that this family is in need. And they refer them to us for help."

The volunteers split into groups and loaded up their vehicles before heading in different directions to bring the children and families gifts from their Christmas wish lists.

"The families fill out a wish list that gives us the name, gender, and age of each child, their clothing sizes, and what that child is hoping for, for Christmas," Mikolanz said.

In addition to the gifts and clothing, they gave the families a gift card for groceries so they could enjoy a Christmas meal.

Mikolanz says they are thankful for the community's generosity.

"There's so many people in this community that, when you look out, you may not see that they're in need, but the need is there," she said. "And we've got so many people who want to help address that need. So we kinda act as the clearing house for that. And it works really well. We've got volunteers who want to do this, and families who need it. We bring them together."