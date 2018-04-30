Cirque du Soleil's First Ever On-Ice Production Performing at the Resch

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Resch Center with a brand-new arena creation.

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 34-year history.

In CRYSTAL, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, combining multiple disciplines including synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps, and hand to hand.

Tickets for the general public in Green Bay will go on sale Friday, May 11 at 11 a.m.

The show runs from October 11 through Sunday, October 14, 2018.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal