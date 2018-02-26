City leaders investigate Kimberly Point Lighthouse vandalism in Neenah
It was reported that the landmark was spray painted with graffiti
NEENAH, Wis. - Neenah city leaders are looking into who vandalized the Kimberly Point Lighthouse over the weekend.
Mayor Dean Kaufert posted on Facebook saying he received a message that graffiti was spray painted on the landmark.He added that the behavior won't be tolerated and that those responsible will be prosecuted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department or Mayor Kaufert's office.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
