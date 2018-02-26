City leaders investigate Kimberly Point Lighthouse vandalism in Neenah

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEENAH, Wis. - Neenah city leaders are looking into who vandalized the Kimberly Point Lighthouse over the weekend.

Mayor Dean Kaufert posted on Facebook saying he received a message that graffiti was spray painted on the landmark.He added that the behavior won't be tolerated and that those responsible will be prosecuted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department or Mayor Kaufert's office.

