City leaders investigate Kimberly Point Lighthouse vandalism in Neenah

It was reported that the landmark was spray painted with graffiti

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 04:38 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 04:38 AM CST

NEENAH, Wis. - Neenah city leaders are looking into who vandalized the Kimberly Point Lighthouse over the weekend.

Mayor Dean Kaufert posted on Facebook saying he received a message that graffiti was spray painted on the landmark.He added that the behavior won't be tolerated and that those responsible will be prosecuted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department or Mayor Kaufert's office. 
 

