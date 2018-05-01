Commission orders Wisconsin Utility Companies to Credit Customers
The State has ordered some Wisconsin Utility Companies to give their customers millions of dollars in credits.
The credits came from last year's federal tax overhaul, which amounts to $130 million dollars.
The decision was made last Thursday in a 3 to 0 vote by the Public Service Commission.
While the money that customers will receive has not been decided, they will be credited back in July.
