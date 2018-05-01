Local News

Commission orders Wisconsin Utility Companies to Credit Customers

By: Natasha Geiger

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 07:21 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 07:21 PM CDT

The State has ordered some Wisconsin Utility Companies to give their customers millions of dollars in credits. 

The credits came from last year's federal tax overhaul, which amounts to $130 million dollars. 

The decision was made last Thursday in a 3 to 0 vote by the Public Service Commission. 

While the money that customers will receive has not been decided, they will be credited back in July. 
    

