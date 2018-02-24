KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) - After learning news that business and community leader John Pagel passed away in a plane crash Thursday evening, members of the Kewaunee community began to mourn the loss Friday.

Aerica Bjurstrom, who serves as Agriculture Agent for UW Extension says she read about Pagel in a magazine years before she met him through work.

"He certainly lived up to what I read about him in a magazine," she told Local Five, "And he's definitely, he's someone who was always the person to do something first.

Andy Barta, general manager of Rio Creek Feed Mill in Luxemburg grew up with Pagel, and has worked with him on multiple projects within Kewaunee County's agricultural community.

"A lot of farmers looked up to him and what he had done," Barta said.

And what Pagel did goes far beyond farming.

"When people look at dairy farmers they think that the dairy farmer maybe uses the land, produces a product, and they stay to themselves and they do their job and that's what they do," Bjurstrom said. "John was truly someone who was making a product but giving back to the community."

One of those involvements include his spot on the Kewaunee School District Board of Education.



"John's involvement in the community has been extensive," said Tom Stangel, who served alongside Pagel as Vice President of the board of education. "Through the agriculture community and also through the school board. So he's been helping the community out in several different ways.

Amber Hewett met Pagel when she and her husband moved to the area in 2001.



"John was one of the first people we met," she told Local Five, "And he knew how to welcome you into a community."

And it's that kind of welcoming spirit that Pagel will be remembered for.

"Maybe we see a lot of things, the brick and mortar kind of successes he had," Bjurstrom said, "but I think he inspired a lot of people to do new things and work to achieve things that other people didn't think could happen."

Barta agrees that Pagel's legacy will go beyond his success.

"The things that we'll think about, they're the easy things to think about," he said. "His family farm, and the businesses that he had. But obviously I think with every family, that is the legacy, what he helped his children and his grandchildren through."



