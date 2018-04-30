Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Appleton
It happened in the 600 block of W. Summer Street on Sunday night
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - The Appleton Fire Department was called to the 600 block of W. Summer Street for a detached garage fire on Sunday around 11:58 p.m.
Once crews arrived, they found the two-car garage fully involved. The fire was quickly extinguished.
No loss value has been set at this time and the fire is still under investigation.
More Stories
-
Crews are currently working on an electrical pole on Mason Street and…
-
The Green Bay Area Public School District held the second and final…
-
Judge Atkinson accepted the bid for ownership of Hotel Northland.