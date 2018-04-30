Local News

Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Appleton

It happened in the 600 block of W. Summer Street on Sunday night

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 04:43 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 04:43 AM CDT

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - The Appleton Fire Department was called to the 600 block of W. Summer Street for a detached garage fire on Sunday around 11:58 p.m.

Once crews arrived, they found the two-car garage fully involved. The fire was quickly extinguished.

No loss value has been set at this time and the fire is still under investigation.   

