Green Bay, Wis. - Testimony continued today in the George Burch trial, the man accused of killing Nicole VanderHeyden in May of 2016.

The first testimonies of the day were those of crime scene analysts who tested VanderHeyden's car for traces of blood.

Through their testimony the court learned that what was thought to originally be blood stains in VanderHeyden and Greg Mathu's car was not blood, these analysts tested for human blood and it came back negative.

Also on the stand was Brown county Sgt. Brian Slinger.

He talked about the area that was canvassed around Detrie's Ledgeview neighborhood and how surveillance video from the sardine can and area bridges did not show how Nicole got home.

Last on the stand was DNA analyst Kevin Scott who tested over 78 pieces of evidence including a pair of Air Jordans and a shirt found in the Detrie residence.

And once again what was thought to be blood came back negative.

"This test is designed to test for human blood there are a couple other animals like primates that also produce a positive test, but these two items were negative," says Scott.

Court resumes Monday at 8:30 a.m.

