Day 6 of trial brings in friends of Burch

Green Bay, Wis. - The man accused of killing Nicole VanderHeyden in 2016 is back in court this week.

Those who know the accused killer, George Burch, testified Monday.

The day started with testimony from the couple Burch first lived with when he arrived in Green Bay at the end of February 2016.

That couple was Ed and Linda Jackson.

Ed became friends with Burch more than 2 decades ago when they lived in New York.

The Jacksons offered him an upstairs bedroom in their home after Burch separated from his wife.

Ed was asked about a photo he took of Burch on the evening of May 21st while the two were on a fishing trip in Racine.

May 21st was the day VanderHeyden's body was found.

Ed's wife Linda said when she saw the picture, she didn't initially think anything until the investigation into Burch started, and she called the sheriff's office to tell them to look into dark spots Burch had on his hands.

Also on the stand was Laura Matson, a forensic specialist that tested the imprint of Burch's Air Jordan shoes to see if it matched the imprint found on Nicole's neck.

She says while there were some similarities it was not a match.

Matson tested 3 other pairs of shoes.

We know one pair of blue and white Nike's that were tested belonged to the Matthew Wassenberg who Burch lived with 2 months before being arrested in September, but they yielded the same results.

"If there are similarities between the patterns, I'm going to go into looking at more detail, I'm going to look at the actual design size of the pattern to see if they're similar or not," says Matson. "I'm going to look to see if they're the same, are they similar in size, do they have the same spacing between each other or if there's differences, I'm going to stop and basically I'll be making an exclusion at that point."

The defense has previously stated Douglass Detrie hit Burch in the head the night of Nicole's death, knocking him out.

Ed and Linda Jackson and Jordan Schuyler, Burch's former girlfriend, were asked if the noticed any injury to Burch's head on may 21st or the next day.

They all said no.





