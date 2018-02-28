De Pere holds informational session on new anti-discriminatory ordinance

DE PERE, Wis. - The city of De Pere held an informational session on Tuesday for the public to learn about and understand why the city is implementing a new anti-discriminatory ordinance.

"Essentially people need to have a place to live, they want to come somewhere for service, and they want to be able to be employed and not worry about being terminated," UW Green Bay lecturer and Pride Center Director of Inclusive Excellence who gave a presentation on the meaning behind the ordinance. "And De Pere through the ordinance has said we are willing to support you, treat you equitably, it's a safe place to be...and understand how to make people feel more comfortable when they're here in De Pere which is what it should be."

The Hope Lutheran Church in De Pere is one of the five churches, along with a Christian radio station, suing the city over how the ordinance may affect religious freedoms.

A pastor from Hope Lutheran Church came to the informational meeting to learn more about the ordinance.

"And trying to strike that balance of loving the community and at the same time maintaining that scriptural standard that we also have as a ministry as well so just trying to learn how best to do that and trying best to really listen to people and get to know the story that's going on," Matt Baye, pastor for Hope Lutheran Church, said.

Stacie Christian explained her own hardships as a gay woman who once lived in De Pere, and discussed how the ordinance would make life easier for the LGBTQ community.

"The whole point to be inclusive to be inclusive of all people in the community and how can we do that, so it's not saying one person can't have any equity, at the same time it's not telling you how to think. It's telling you how to behave and be respectful," Christian said.

Baye has concerns about how the ordinance may affect the First Amendment and freedom of religion.

"It's not really so much about you know whether a person is specifically transgender or gay or whatever the case may be, it's about having the freedom to say we're going to employ people who represent our ministry and are able to speak in good conscience concerning the things that we believe the scripture teaches," Baye explained.

The city of De Pere will take complaints on a case-by-case basis if one arises against a religious organization or business.

The ordinance takes effect on March 1st and will be amended with more detailed wording.