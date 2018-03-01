Dennis Brantner sentenced to 10 years in prison for 1990 murder

Brantner received the maximum after entering an Alford plea

By: Brittany Falkers

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 11:20 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 11:20 AM CST

FOND DU LAC COUNTY - A Kenosha man was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for a 1990 murder.

In 2018, Dennis Brantner agreed to an Alford plea in the killing of Berit Beck. An Alford plea means Brantner agreed there’s enough evidence for a conviction but maintains his innocence.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Beck’s family members spoke.

“No amount of time could ever repay the pain and anguish he has put the family through,” Beck’s brother Ben said.

Beck was 18-years-old when she disappeared while traveling from Sturtevant to Appleton. Brantner’s first trial for the murder ended in a hung jury. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected