Dennis Brantner sentenced to 10 years in prison for 1990 murder

FOND DU LAC COUNTY - A Kenosha man was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for a 1990 murder.

In 2018, Dennis Brantner agreed to an Alford plea in the killing of Berit Beck. An Alford plea means Brantner agreed there’s enough evidence for a conviction but maintains his innocence.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Beck’s family members spoke.

“No amount of time could ever repay the pain and anguish he has put the family through,” Beck’s brother Ben said.

Beck was 18-years-old when she disappeared while traveling from Sturtevant to Appleton. Brantner’s first trial for the murder ended in a hung jury.