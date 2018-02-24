Flight diverted to Austin Straubel skids off runway, no injuries reported

Flight was headed to Minneapolis from Houston, diverted because of bad weather

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 06:00 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:58 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A United Airlines flight that was making its landing at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, ran off the runway by about 250 feet - according to airport director Tom Miller.

The plane was carrying 180 passengers and seven crew members. Luckily no injuries were reported and everyone safely exited using a portable set of stairs. They were then transported to the terminal building by bus, and alternate transportation is being arranged for the passengers.

Flight 878 originated in Houston, Texas and was headed for Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was apparently diverted to Green Bay because of bad weather. The situation has been reported to the FAA, which is investigating.

According to Local 5 photojournalist Don Roznowski, the airline is offering vouchers, hotels, another flight at 1pm or a bus ride to Minneapolis for the passengers to compensate for the situation.

As you can tell from this map from FlightAware and the tracking info, the plane diverted to Green Bay.

