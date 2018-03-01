Dismantling of historic granary begins

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - For over 100 years, it has stood guard over the Sturgeon Bay waterfront.

But soon, the historic grain elevator will be taken down, per a raze order made last year by the city's fire chief.

However, after multiple attempts by city leaders and historic groups to save the landmark, a compromise has been reached.

Local Five spoke to Sturgeon Bay City Administrator Josh VanLieshout, who said that the original plan to bulldoze the building was altered due to the efforts to save it.

"After a lot of public comment we said, okay, we can do this differently, let's instead dismantle it and salvage it, still meeting the objectives of complying with the raze order that was issued to the city, but also satisfying or attempting to satisfy the desire to keep some of the components from the building," he said.

The company that was originally awarded a contract to tear down the building will instead dismantle it piece by piece.

Those pieces, along with any artifacts found inside of the structure will be stored by the contractors for up to a year, while the city decides what to do with them.

One option being explored is rebuilding the structure at a different location.

"The motion that was made by the common council specifically included that the building be dismantled in a way that allows it to be reconstructed either on site or elsewhere in the city," VanLieshout said.

The city plans to move ahead with plans to develop the land that the granary stands on, both for public and commercial use.

"I think the plan is still to go forward with the park area and the waterfront improvements and to continue to pursue the commercial development that's needed to pay for those public aspects of the project," VanLieshout said.



