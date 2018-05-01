WISCONSIN. (WFRV) -

UPDATE 5/1/2018

According to the Governor's Office, Gov. Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency in order to give the Wisconsin DNR additional resources in response to wildfire conditions in Wisconsin.

Governor Walker,

We are taking a precautionary measure in order to protect our state. By taking this step we are ensuring that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has the tools to combat the spread of any wildfires. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the DNR, the Wisconsin National Guard, and Wisconsin Emergency Management in working together to protect Wisconsin families.

Local 5 has provided a copy of the Executive Order here.

4/30/2018 1:20 p.m.

According to the Wisconsin DNR:

On the heels of the busiest fire day of the year, the Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service has for the second day in a row issued a Red Flag Warning for today, Monday, April 30 until 7 p.m. for the following seven counties: Jackson, Trempealeau, Juneau, Monroe, Clark, La Crosse and Adams.

As a result, the Wisconsin DNR is moving to extreme fire danger in those counties and will be prohibiting burning with DNR-issued burning permits and is asking the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.

According to the DNR, 43 wildfires were responded to Sunday, April 29.

Contracted tanker planes responded to two larger fires in steep terrain in Clark county and made several successful drops.

The Bruce Mound fire burned 89 acres and the Sand Fire burned 34 acres.

No injuries or structure loss has been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/29/2018 10:21 a.m.

The National Weather Service and the WI DNR have issued a Red Flag Warning until 7 o'clock Sunday night in several western Wisconsin counties due to extreme fire danger.

The Red Flag Warning means extreme wildfire danger exists.

The Red Flag Warning is for the following counties; Vernon, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix, Polk and Burnett.

The DNR is prohibiting all burning with DNR-issued burning permits and is asking the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

The DNR is asking people to use extreme caution during these unusually dangerous conditions.

The DNR responded to 25 wildfires Saturday.

Our area continues to be in the high to very high fire danger area. Click here to check the DNR's fire danger and burning restrictions map.