Early morning chase goes through three counties

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - Fond du Lac and Washington County Sheriff's Offices are investigating an early-morning chase.

Around 12:55 a.m. Monday morning a deputy from the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 41.

The vehicle did not stop for the deputy and continued southbound at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle eventually hit a set of stop sticks near CTH B and hit another set in Dodge County.

It continued into Washington County, when deputies learned the vehicle was stolen from the city of Oshkosh. The vehicle was finally stopped and a 25-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody.