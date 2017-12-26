Early morning chase goes through three counties

By: Morgan Schillinger

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 06:28 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 06:28 PM CST

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - Fond du Lac and Washington County Sheriff's Offices are investigating an early-morning chase.

Around 12:55 a.m. Monday morning a deputy from the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 41.

The vehicle did not stop for the deputy and continued southbound at speeds over 100 miles per hour. 

The vehicle eventually hit a set of stop sticks near CTH B and hit another set in Dodge County.

It continued into Washington County, when deputies learned the vehicle was stolen from the city of Oshkosh. The vehicle was finally stopped and a 25-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody.

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected