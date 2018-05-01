Ethics Hearing will not Move Forward Against Former Alderman Guy Zima

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A meeting tonight decided the fate of the ethics hearing on former Alderman Guy Zima.

The council, with the recommendations by an attorney, have decided not to move forward with the hearing on his conduct during his tenor as a Green Bay Alderman.

However, Zima wanted to move forward with the hearing so he could clear his name and allow people to hear his side of the story.

Alderwoman Barbara Dorff, who filed the complaint, said that she is willing to move on from the hearing, at the request of the attorney.

After the meeting, Zima had this to say;

"I think they just took the easy way out. I think Ms. Dorff didn't want to pull her complaint and I did not want the process to stop. I wanted to have this heard out because I believe this is all about free speech."

Before ending his interview, Guy Zima said he's half joking, half serious when he says he plans to run again.