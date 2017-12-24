Family First Ministries donates new toys to families in need

freeimages.com/xx lawrence

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Christmas is only two days away, and some kids in our area will be surprised with brand new toys.

Family First Ministries held their sixth annual toys giveaway for families in need.

In the past five years, they have been able to provide toys to over seven thousand children.

This year, they were able to provide toys to thousands of children in our area.

Bins were located throughout various school districts to collect toys for this event.