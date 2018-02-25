Family of man killed in 2015 police shooting announce plans to file lawsuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A group gathered in front of the Green Bay Police Department on Saturday, exactly three years after 30-year-old Joseph Biegert was shot and killed by police.

The incident started as a welfare check, but turned deadly after police say Biegert brandished a knife, and stabbed one of the responding officers in the arm.

The officers then shot and killed Biegert.

The incident was investigated the the Wisconsin Department of Justice, who determined that there was no wrong-doing by the two officers involved officers, and that the pair would not face charges related to the case.

Now, Biegert's mother, Toni Biegert, has announced that she plans to file a lawsuit against the police department, and to ask for a federal investigation of the case.

Family of man plans to file lawsuit

The family's private investigator and lawyer both say that they believe the case was mishandled by police, and not investigated thoroughly by the state.

During the press conference, Toni Biegert also expressed that she believes had the responding officers undergone Crisis Intervention Training, her son would be alive today.

She is hoping that this lawsuit will end with that training to be mandatory for police officers in the City of Green Bay. It is currently available to officers, but not required.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the upcoming week.

Local Five reached out to Green Bay Police, but they declined to comment on the situation.

The Green Bay Police Department does have crisis intervention officers- they are patrol officers who volunteer to receive specialized training in working with persons with mental illness.