Finding Missing Veterans with Green Alerts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - There are Amber Alerts to find missing children and Silver Alerts for seniors. Now, Wisconsin has become the first state to issue an alert for vulnerable veterans: Green Alerts. Local 5's Kris Schuller explains the new system.

A new state law enacted just a month ago now allows law enforcement agencies to use their crime alert networks to search for missing veterans considered to be at-risk.

It is called the Green Alert and Wisconsin is the first state to create a system to help located veterans that go missing. It works like a Silver Alert or Amber Alert, allowing police to notify the public when a vulnerable veteran disappears.

It was inspired by the death of a Milwaukee veteran suffering from PTSD - who went missing last year and his body was found in a pond 18 days later.

“If the person shows up in California, they’ll know that the veteran is missing from Wisconsin and we'll negotiate a safe return for that individual so they get the services they need,” said Green Bay Police Department Captain Kevin Warych. “So, they are not in crisis and more importantly their family knows where their loved ones are.”

Act 175 will protect either a veteran or an active member of the armed forces, national guard or the military reserves. To be considered at-risk, the person must have physical or mental health condition that is related to their service.