Fire danger continues across northeast Wisconsin

More reports of small grass fires continue to spark up in northeast Wisconsin today. With dry weather and strong winds, the risk for wildfires is increasing.

"There's been a few in Brown County, most of it has been to the west of us," said Joe Bertler, the Assistant Chief at the Suamico Fire Department. "There's been 60 fires the last few days across the state of Wisconsin," Bertler referring to the activity on Saturday and Sunday alone.

Fire activity is picking up! Fire officials seeing conditions similar to Sunday's out there today. Photo is from yesterday’s Bruce Mound fire in Clark County, safely contained at 89 acres. https://t.co/THc9Fyj0J7 pic.twitter.com/ayMP0xX28i — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 30, 2018

There's no doubt calls for grass fires are keeping local fire departments busy this week.

The Wisconsin DNR has placed every county in northeast Wisconsin under the high risk or very high risk for fires. As long as winds continue to be breezy, and low humidity dries out grassy areas and plants, the fire threat will remain

Click here to monitor the latest fire warnings from the DNR.

"It happens every spring, so just use caution," he said.

The fire department offers some advice to avoid situations like this.

"Campfires, smoking, grills, UTVs, chainsaws, anything can spark a wildfire, so it's best not to use those things near the woods," Bertler added.

In your yard at home, it's also good to wait until the grass greens up before burning anything. It also helps to rake up your dry leaves from last year. Lastly, if you come across a fire call 9-1-1 right away and never try to put it out yourself.

The DNR says the burn restrictions will last until we get a measurable rainfall.