Firefighters respond to garage fire

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:52 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 10:52 PM CST

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) - The Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue responded to 173 S. Brooke Street for a vehicle fire shortly after 8:30 Saturday night. 

Firefighters found that the fire had spread to the garage. 

When crews arrived on scene, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire to prevent more damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


