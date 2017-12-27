Fox Valley Warming Shelter extends hours

The Fox Valley Warming Shelter was open for several hours Christmas day and had to extend those hours.

They're seeing this year more people are looking for refuge from the harsh elements and they're finding it hard to turn people away.

Individuals like Brian Kluck are just one of 62 people at the shelter trying to survive the bitter elements without a home.

"Just got temporarily laid off," says Kluck. "I'm saving my money slowly to get an apartment, but when you get laid off it's kind of hard."

December 26th last year at the shelter was a little different.

There weren't this many people at this time in 2016.

"For whatever reason the cold has not compelled people to bring in their family members or friends into their homes like it usually does," says director for the shelter Scott Peeples. "And we're full here at the warming shelter."

And although they are full it's better than other forms of shelter people like Kluck would turn to otherwise.

"Probably like a parking ramp or a library," says Kluck. "Pretty much anything that's kind of open 24-7."

Not only is the shelter a place for people to escape the the harsh cold, for some, it's been a place to escape the harshness of life.

"My husband was here but he got locked up," says Elisa Van Maaren. "Now it's me and my child that I carry and I've been I've been very grateful with this place. Without it I don't think I would make it."