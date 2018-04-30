Free Car Seat Check Event in Green Bay

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Center for Childhood Safety (CCS) will host a free community car seat check event on Saturday, May 12 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will work with parents and caregivers to help correct potential car seat installation problems.

They will also gives hands-on education on safety best practices.

Kimberly Hess, Executive Director, Center for Childhood Safety,

Installing a car seat should be simple, but with 300 makes and models of car seats on the market and more than 100 different seat belt configurations, installing a seat correctly can be a challenge. No parent wants to get it wrong when it comes to their child’s safety.

The event will take place at at Broadway Automotive at 2700 S Ashland Ave. in Green Bay.

For more information on the car seat check or for general childhood safety information, call the Center for Childhood Safety at (920) 272-0110 or visit www.ccsgb.org