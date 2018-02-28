Friday is the deadline to submit nominations for the WPS Volunteer Awards
The awards breakfast takes place on April 19th
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Time is running out to submit your nominations for the 30th annual WPS Volunteer Awards, the last day is on Friday.
Eric Sponholtz, executive director with The Volunteer Center of Brown County, joined Brittany and Nate on Local 5 This Morning to talk about why they'd like to see more nominations for the youth category, and what it means to recognize those who serve our community.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
