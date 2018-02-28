Friday is the deadline to submit nominations for the WPS Volunteer Awards

The awards breakfast takes place on April 19th

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 10:54 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 10:54 AM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Time is running out to submit your nominations for the 30th annual WPS Volunteer Awards, the last day is on Friday. 

Eric Sponholtz, executive director with The Volunteer Center of Brown County, joined Brittany and Nate on Local 5 This Morning to talk about why they'd like to see more nominations for the youth category, and what it means to recognize those who serve our community.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected