Gamblers' Teddy Bear Toss

GREEN BAY (WFRV) - The Green Bay Gamblers and their fans will put smiles on the faces of sick children in our area.



The team held it's 19th Annual Teddy Bear Toss at Saturday night's game.

Fans were asked to bring a new teddy bear to the game- and when the gamblers scored their first goal-- everyone tossed their stuffed animal on the ice.



Over 76-hundred teddy bears were tossed onto the ice in Saturday's game.



The bears will be given to pediatric patients at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and clinics and other community organizations.



In the past 19 years, the Teddy Bear Toss has collected more than 100,000 teddy bears for children in a time of need.