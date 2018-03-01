GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - According to Green Bay Water Utility representatives, there have not been any claims filed regarding water damage to homes from a water main break.

Officials recommend that if your home is damaged to go to the city attorney's office website to file a claim

Water Utility says there is nothing to act on to help the families Local 5 previously reported on because no claims have been filed, even though residents were informed on how to get help.

To file a claim, click here.