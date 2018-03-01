GB Water Utility: No Claims Ever Filed For Water Main Break Home Damage
Local 5 has information on how to file a claim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - According to Green Bay Water Utility representatives, there have not been any claims filed regarding water damage to homes from a water main break.
Officials recommend that if your home is damaged to go to the city attorney's office website to file a claim
Water Utility says there is nothing to act on to help the families Local 5 previously reported on because no claims have been filed, even though residents were informed on how to get help.
To file a claim, click here.
More Stories
-
The misconduct hearing for Green Bay alderman Guy Zima with the…
-
Residents in the area have recently received…
-
So what would it take to allow swimming at Bay Beach? Tonight the…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.