GB Water Utility: No Claims Ever Filed For Water Main Break Home Damage

Local 5 has information on how to file a claim

By: Joshua Rose

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 04:24 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 07:15 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - According to Green Bay Water Utility representatives, there have not been any claims filed regarding water damage to homes from a water main break.

Officials recommend that if your home is damaged to go to the city attorney's office website to file a claim

Water Utility says there is nothing to act on to help the families Local 5 previously reported on because no claims have been filed, even though residents were informed on how to get help.

To file a claim, click here.

