GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - George Burch has been found guilty of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

The jury deliberated for just over three hours before reporting out that they had reached a decision.

Nicole VanderHeyden was killed and her body found in a Bellevue field in May of 2016. Her boyfriend, Douglass Detrie was arrested and then released. Burch was arrested not long after that.

Burch's defense team did its best to link Detrie to the murder and had George Burch testify is his own defense. But the jury did not buy into that theory.

Detrie's attorney released a statement shortly after the verdict was announced.

Doug Detrie is pleased with the jury's verdict and that justice has been done for Nicole. The jury clearly rejected George Burch's lies and attempt to blame Doug for the heinous murder of his loving girlfriend and mother of his child. He would like to thank the justice system, including the Brown County prosecutors and law enforcement for finding Nicole's killer, George Burch, and bringing him to justice. At this time, Doug and his family ask for privacy, as they continue to grieve Nicole's death.

Worth noting that this case has attracted national attention as CBS News 48-Hours has been here throughout the case as have a few other national media organizations.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story as we hear from those involved.