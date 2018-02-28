Girl Scout Troop 4170 hosting book drive to help homeless shelters on Saturday
Event is from 9am-2pm at The Watering Hole, be sure to bring a book!
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Be sure to bring a book out to Girl Scout Troop 4170's Book Drive on Saturday at The Watering Hole! The books will be donated to local homeless shelters throughout the area.
Co-leader Candice Kunesh along with Junior Girl Scouts Wren Kunesh, Kasia Pelishek, Janessa Mansky, Zaydah Peters and Allison Broullire - joined Brittany and Nate on Local 5 This Morning to talk about what kind of books they're hoping to receive, and what it's been like preparing for the drive.
For more information, click here.
