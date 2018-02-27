"Give Big Green Bay" kicking off in Brown County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation are preparing for Give Big Green Bay, Brown County's first community-wide, 24-hour crowdfunding day.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation provided a $250,000 impact grant to help launch the program and create a matching pool of funds. The event is designed to encourage local residents to give, while transforming the way they think about and contribute to Brown County charities.

During the 24-hour crowdfunding event from noon on Feb. 27 to noon on Feb. 28, Give Big Green Bay will collect online donations for a diverse cross-section of nonprofit organizations serving Brown County. The donations received, along with a proportionate share of the matching funds, will then be distributed directly to each nonprofit organization, allowing them to focus on what they do best.

More details on the event and how to donate, are available at Give Big Green Bay. Those who donate during the event can choose to support any of the selected organizations.

Give BIG Green Bay Participating Nonprofits:

Animal welfare

Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, Inc.

N.E.W. Zoological Society, Inc.

Arts & culture

Civic Symphony of Green Bay

Neville Public Museum Foundation

Community improvement

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

NeighborWorks of Green Bay

Education

Bright Young Dyslexics

Einstein Project

Heritage Hill Foundation

Literacy Green Bay, Inc.

Environment

Green Bay Botanical Gardens

Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & wellness

Brown County Aging & Disability Resource Center

N.E.W. Community Clinic

Oral Health Partnership

Unity

Hunger & homelessness

Ben's Wish

Freedom House Ministries

New Community Shelter

St. John Evangelist Homeless Shelter

Human Services

Aspiro

Casa ALBA Melanie

Court Appointed Special Advocates

Eye Heart World

Golden House, Inc.

Military & law enforcement

Disabled American Veterans of WI

Green Bay Police Foundation

Recreation & sports

Green Bay Sail & Paddle, Inc.

My Team Triumph Wisconsin, Inc.