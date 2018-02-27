"Give Big Green Bay" kicking off in Brown County

The event is Brown County's first community-wide, 24-hour crowdfunding day

By: Justin Razavi

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 02:17 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 04:28 AM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation are preparing for Give Big Green Bay, Brown County's first community-wide, 24-hour crowdfunding day. 

The Green Bay Packers Foundation provided a $250,000 impact grant to help launch the program and create a matching pool of funds. The event is designed to encourage local residents to give, while transforming the way they think about and contribute to Brown County charities.

During the 24-hour crowdfunding event from noon on Feb. 27 to noon on Feb. 28, Give Big Green Bay will collect online donations for a diverse cross-section of nonprofit organizations serving Brown County. The donations received, along with a proportionate share of the matching funds, will then be distributed directly to each nonprofit organization, allowing them to focus on what they do best.

More details on the event and how to donate, are available at Give Big Green Bay. Those who donate during the event can choose to support any of the selected organizations. 

Give BIG Green Bay Participating Nonprofits: 

Animal welfare
Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, Inc. 
N.E.W. Zoological Society, Inc. 

Arts & culture
Civic Symphony of Green Bay
Neville Public Museum Foundation

Community improvement 
Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
NeighborWorks of Green Bay 

Education
Bright Young Dyslexics
Einstein Project
Heritage Hill Foundation
Literacy Green Bay, Inc. 

Environment 
Green Bay Botanical Gardens
Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & wellness
Brown County Aging & Disability Resource Center
N.E.W. Community Clinic
Oral Health Partnership
Unity

Hunger & homelessness
Ben's Wish
Freedom House Ministries
New Community Shelter
St. John Evangelist Homeless Shelter

Human Services
Aspiro
Casa ALBA Melanie
Court Appointed Special Advocates
Eye Heart World
Golden House, Inc. 

Military & law enforcement
Disabled American Veterans of WI
Green Bay Police Foundation

Recreation & sports
Green Bay Sail & Paddle, Inc. 
My Team Triumph Wisconsin, Inc.

Youth development
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay
Girls Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


