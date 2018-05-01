Governor Walker declares Tuesday "Fab Lab Day" in Wisconsin, announces over $500,000 in grants

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Tuesday, Governor Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced more than $500,000 in grants to fab labs in schools across the state.

As part of the announcement, the governor spent the morning touring the fab lab and speaking to students at Ashwaubenon High School. A fab lab, which is short for fabrication laboratory, is a high-tech workshop with equipment like 3D printers and laser engravers, geared toward hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math education.

Ashwaubenon is one of 22 school districts across Wisconsin out of 63 that applied, that are receiving grants to establish or expand their fab lab. The governor said the schools that landed grants stood out for several reasons.

"The 22 that got it this time were really a combination of things," Governor Walker said. "They had to have a plan - it wasn't just a concept - a plan to show that they're ready, that they could act on this quickly. Secondly, they had to have a curriculum. They can't just have a lab and not know what to do with it, because that kind of defeats the purpose. And the third part was they gotta show on this application that they had strong partnerships with employers in the region."

In addition to the grants, Governor Walker declared Tuesday Fab Lab Day in Wisconsin. He and other state leaders are spending the day visiting all 22 districts receiving grants to celebrate their successes.

The following school districts were awarded Fab Lab Grants today:

● Altoona, Eau Claire County – $25,000

● Antigo, Langlade County – $18,300

● Ashwaubenon, Brown County – $25,000

● Beaver Dam, Dodge County – $25,000

● Black River Falls, Jackson County - $23,500

● Chequamegon, Price County – $22,423

● Cornell, Chippewa County – $20,000

● East Troy, Walworth County – $19,000

● Elmbrook, Waukesha County – $25,000

● Florence County, Florence County – $10,759

● Lakeland Union High School Consortium, Oneida County – $35,346

● Mauston, Juneau County – $15,000

● Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee County – $25,000

● Northland Pines, Vilas County – $25,000

● Northwood, Washburn County – $25,000

● Phillips, Price County – $25,000

● Plymouth, Sheboygan County – $25,000

● Rhinelander, Oneida County – $24,235

● Solon Springs – Douglas County, $25,000

● Somerset – St. Croix County, $25,000

● Waunakee, Dane County – $16,300

● Waupun – Dodge and Fond du Lac counties – $25,000

The grants total $504,863. Individual school districts were eligible for up to $25,000, and consortiums of two or more districts were eligible for up to $50,000. The program requires matching funds from each district.