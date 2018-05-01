Local News

Governor Walker speaks out about possible "blue wave"

By: Morgan Schillinger

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 07:01 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 07:01 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) - Republican Governor Scott Walker is aware of what may become a potential "blue wave" in the state of Wisconsin.

Recent wins for a special state senate seat and supreme court race have sparked conversation in the Republican Party. Local 5's sister station in Milwaukee has more on what Mr. Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke on Monday at http://www.cbs58.com/news/governor-walker-house-speaker-paul-ryan-talk-strategy-for-avoiding-blue-wave-in-midterm-elections.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected