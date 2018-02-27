Green Bay couple seeks help from city after water main break floods basement

It's been over a week now since a water main break flooded a number of homes in Green Bay, causing extensive damage to backyards and basements.

Local 5 followed up with a homeowner on Tuesday who is still seeking answers from the city.

"When I walked downstairs there was two inches in our lower level, and our basement had 55 inches of water in it," said Matthew Sorenson, who lives on Saint Gregory Drive in Green Bay.

The water rushed into his basement windows, down the dryer vents, and bubbled up from the basement drains.

"The hot water heater was underwater, and our furnace was underwater, and the electrical panel," said Sorenson.

All the contents in the two lower levels of the house were damaged, including the furnace, washer and dryer, all their personal items, and toys for the couple's young daughter.

With no heat source in the middle of winter, the concern quickly turned to frozen water pipes

Sorenson says, "I have somewhere around $12,000 invested in this and that's just to give us the essentials; heat, water, and electricity."

The homeowners estimate the rest of the damage will tally over $30,000 to fix.

The city told them they will not cover these costs, but they can put in a claim for their basement.

At this time, they are left with more questions than answers from city leaders.

"I'm hoping the city will step forward and get us back to where we were, fix the repairs." said Sorenson.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations.

Please click the link above if you would like to offer your support to this family.