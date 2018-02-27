Green Bay Gamblers deliver teddy bears to pediatric clinic in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Green Bay Gamblers spent Monday morning putting smiles on the faces of sick children in our area. The young athletes did that with thousands of furry toys donated by the team’s loyal fans this past Saturday.

Inside the Aurora Children's Health Clinic at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Gamblers players gathered, carrying bags full of gifts, each filled with teddy bears about to find new homes.

“It's so awesome being able to put a smile on these kid’s faces and cheer them up,” said Gamblers player, Nolan Moyle.

These bears were all collected at the Resch Center this past Saturday as the Gamblers held their 19th annual Teddy Bear Toss night. After the first goal of the game, fans toss a teddy bear on the ice.

“It's unbelievable to see all the teddy bears raining down,” said Moyle.

“It's the community, it’s awesome, they all came out and they all tossed the teddy bears and they all supported us," said player Josh Dunne.

“This past year we have 7,757 fans come out and we collected 7,631 bears,” said team spokesperson Jason Habeck.

Monday, some of those bears were brought to pediatric patients by members of the hockey team.

“It was so sweet, I think so much of the young kids that figure out how to give back. It's just a wonderful, wonderful thing,” said Mary Terrien.

Children eager to accept - these furry gifts designed to brighten their day.

“Seeing all these guys here and giving out teddy bears, he's much more excited to be here definitely,” said Shawn Whitton, whose son got a bear.

“These kids are going through a lot and we see the smiles on their faces when we hand them out, it is just awesome,” said Dunne.

“One smile can make the difference, one teddy bear can make the difference and that is what we're here to do,” Habeck said.

In the past 19 years, the teddy bear toss has brought in over 100,000 teddy bears.