GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Green Bay (WFRV) The search for a missing man who fell through the ice on the East River near Quincy Street has been called off.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department got a call around 11:30 Friday night for a person who fell through the ice.

Fire personnel in ice rescue suites searched the last location the man was seen. After 40 minutes the rescue operation was called off due to survivability of the victim was no longer possible.

A recovery operation began at 10 Saturday morning. When personnel arrived, they put a sonar into the water to search for the victim. The fire department says they searched 250 ft but could not find a body so the recovery effort was called off at 11:30.

Officials tell us they believe the current took the body somewhere down the river.

The Green Bay Police Department dive team was also on scene in case a signature was found.