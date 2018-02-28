GREEN BAY, Wis. - Republican Representative John Macco joined Brown County's top law enforcement leaders to open up the discussion of protecting kids in classrooms before, during, and after a threat.

State assembly voted to provide a grant to each school in the state to hire an armed safety officer, reporting directly to the principal.

Representative Macco said this legislation is a direct reaction to the shooting in parkland, florida... And there's still work to do... Starting with a grant.

The grant lasts three years... Though exact dollar figures aren't finalized.

That armed safety officer has the sole objective of scanning for and meeting any threats at the door.

The goal is putting an officer in each school and in every district that supports it.

The green bay police department wants the city to be a prototype--one of the first in the state to have a dedicated officer in every school.

The idea is in the very early stages, and no timeline is set.

"You have to look at what they do for security in Israel, for example, in airports, in other countries and say, 'Wait a minute. We could adopt some of those skill sets, those are some neat things,'" said Rep. Macco.

"I'm not going to force my officers into somebody's school that doesn't want them there," said Chief Andrew Smith of the Green Bay Police Department. "Certainly, this is the school district's decision and they get to make the call. Ultimately, the parents get to make the call as to what happens in everybody's school."

This would affect grades five through 12 at the moment, but the final outcome is up to us.

The green bay school district is arranging a series of public forums to hear everyone's opinions and suggestions.

The first of which is scheduled for saturday, March 10, though a location has not been announced.