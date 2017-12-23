Green Bay Police canine passes away
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Some sad news from the Green Bay Police Department as their newest canine has passed away at the age of three.
More Stories
-
According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76% of…
-
The Appleton Police Department is investigating a robbery which…
-
Packers and Vikings fans share what they think about the future of…
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.