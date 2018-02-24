Green Bay Police Chief proposes armed officers in schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - After the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the Green Bay Police Department and Green Bay Area Public School District are working together to make sure nothing like that happens in Green Bay.

At a press conference Friday morning at the Green Bay Police Department, Police Chief Andrew Smith proposed the idea of having an armed officer in each of the district's schools. While the plan is not yet fully developed, Chief Smith said the officers would carry a sidearm, and they would likely be retired police officers, as they have the training and background to respond to an active shooter situation.

"Let's face it - if you're a guy that's going to break into a school and shoot little kids, you're a coward. You're a despicable, evil coward. And cowards are afraid of police officers with guns," Smith said. "They won't come in, and if they do, we'll have officers ready to respond to that threat."

Chief Smith said when there's a mass shooting somewhere, people often remember that foremost about a city, and he does not want that to happen to Green Bay. He also said the department has been offering free active shooter training to businesses, and is hoping to expand that training to everyday citizens.

Also speaking at the event was Green Bay School Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld, who said any threats made to schools or students would be taken seriously.

For anyone wanting to voice their ideas or concerns on the subject, there is a meeting on March 8th at Green Bay West High School from 6 to 8 P.M. The meeting is open to the public.