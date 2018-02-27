Green Bay Police investigating armed robbery at east side gas station

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Monday at the Speedway gas station off E. Mason

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:51 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:51 AM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the city's east side. They say it happened at the Speedway gas station off of East Mason Street around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the man entered the store with a knife and took off with some cash. Police are not providing a description of the suspect at this time.

The case is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected