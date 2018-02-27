Green Bay Police investigating armed robbery at east side gas station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the city's east side. They say it happened at the Speedway gas station off of East Mason Street around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the man entered the store with a knife and took off with some cash. Police are not providing a description of the suspect at this time.

The case is still under investigation.