GREEN BAY, Wis. - The way road maintenance is handled in Green Bay, if work is scheduled on your street, you are responsible for part of it.



Several neighborhoods are due for resurfacing soon and depending on the income level, it can be a problem.

"A lot of us, we can't afford it because we're on Social Security," said Stephanie Calewarts, a resident of Green Bay.

She lives on Stuart Street on the east side of the city and owes $450 for the work being done along her corner home. Homeowners like Calewarts would prefer another option.

"Wheel tax? I can understand that," she said. "But not this lump sum of money. Then, if we have to make payments, then they want to charge an exorbitant amount of money per payment."

Payment is due 30 days from the date on the letterhead, but can be rolled into a five-year equal installment payment plan (added onto the property tax bill) with an interest rate of 4.75 percent.

Calewarts says a proposed $15 wheel tax would be much easier to digest.

"A lot of us can afford that, yes," said Calewarts. "It would allow them--the whole city--to pay the wheel tax, giving the city more money to work on more streets."

Depending on your assessment, the financial difference--tax or no tax--is not wildly different.

It is the fact that payment is due all at once that is making or breaking some families.

"Let's say the assessment is around $1,500," said Steve Grenier, the director of public works. "You would have 100 years of equivalent payment at a $15 vehicle registration fee for that to balance out. So, you're probably money ahead paying a vehicle registration fee. But that's up to the alders to decide."

Common council will discuss the road work assessments Wednesday, February 28, at 6 pm, inside City Hall.