Green Bay will not reconstruct Hillcrest Drive for one year, residents avoid fees (for now)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold off on reconstructing Hillcrest Drive for one year.

Residents of Hillcrest Drive, who each received special assessment fees in the tens of thousands of dollars, packed the benches in city hall and took turns at the podium to voice their concerns over the sky-high fees.

The plan for Hillcrest Drive is not as simple as just repaving it. The road would need to be dug up to add a water main to add a few residents onto city water, who currently use wells.

The total project cost estimation is $770,000, with the city and the residents splitting the bill.

City Council Alderman Jesse Brunette is the representative for the area, and proposed the motion to hold off on the project for one year to allow the city to come up with a better plan.

That could include a wheel tax, which could have a better chance of passing with new members on City Council who had a platform of improving Green Bay's roads.

"I'm glad that the council had a lot of ideas and that they're realizing that this is just too much money for regular people to pay," HIllcrest Drive resident Amanda Ehlers said. "They said more than once that this is the straw that will break the camel's back."