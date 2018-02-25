OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - A group marched through downtown Oshkosh Saturday morning, in the hopes of inspiring individuals to take action as the deadline for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program approaches.

DACA is set to expire on March 5 unless congress takes action, and United Action Oshkosh officially made a call for action.

Lisa Hansen is a volunteer organizer for the group.

"Get people out and motived to talk to their members of congress to let them know that we support the dreamers," she told Local Five of the goal of the march. "It gets people up off the couch, it gets people engaged, and it also brings humanness to the issue, i mean isn't just a bill. it's people."

While DACA is a national issues, United Action Oshkosh hopes to bring a part of the solution to their hometown, by establishing Oshkosh as a Sanctuary City.

Ryan Hamann, who is with the organization, explained why Sanctuary Cities are important to his group's cause.

"The purpose of a sanctuary city is to create a safer space for immigrants so they don't have to worry about being public, basically so they can live as citizen," he said.

Alvin Jarvenpaa, also with United Action Oshkosh, added, "we want to make sure that everybody's represented fairly and the city of Oshkosh isn't going after people and working with the federal government to deport people who have lived here essentially their entire lives."

If you are interested in becoming a part of United Action Oshkosh, the group's next meeting will be held on March 3 at 11 a.m. at the Oshkosh Public Library.

