Harbor Assistance Program to Help S.S. Badger Repairs

Badger Dock Damage S.S. Badger dock damaged by spring storm

MANITOWOC, Wis. -- (WFRV-TV) - Governor Scott Walker announced a $799,802 emergency Harbor Assistance Program (HAP) grant for repairs needed at the S.S. Badger.

The SS Badger, the Manitowoc, Wisconsin-Ludington, Michigan ferry, is on track to begin its season as scheduled on May 11th.

High winds and heavy waves from April’s Winter Storm damaged loading equipment, structures and severely eroded the harbor side of the S.S. Badger facility.



“The S.S. Badger is an important aspect of our communities helping with both manufacturing and tourism,” says Governor Walker. “This grant will help speed up repairs to the harbor and aboard the S.S. Badger, ensuring the ferry is ready to transport passengers, vehicles, and commercial goods as they prepare to open for the upcoming season.”

With the current damages, the ferry is not able to operate. The vehicle apron approach needs to be reconstructed and a broken counterweight needs to be replaced. These repairs will be made by May 11.

The dock is owned by the city of Manitowoc and the S.S. Badger leases the space. The cost of the full project is expected to be almost $1 million.