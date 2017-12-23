Copyright 2017 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) - Human skeletal remains were found in a burned out vehicle on railroad tracks in Kaukauna

The vehicle was on the tracks running along the south side of the Fox River near Holy Court.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says a neighbor noticed something burning at around 2:30 Saturday morning and called the department.

The fire department does not know how the car got on the tracks and says there is no evidence that the car was hit by a train. Officials say the track is no longer in use except maybe for parking train cars.

The remains have not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kaukauna Fire Department, The State Fire Marshal's Office and DCI.