Human skeletal remains found in a burned out vehicle on a railroad tracks
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) - Human skeletal remains were found in a burned out vehicle on railroad tracks in Kaukauna
The vehicle was on the tracks running along the south side of the Fox River near Holy Court.
The Kaukauna Fire Department says a neighbor noticed something burning at around 2:30 Saturday morning and called the department.
The fire department does not know how the car got on the tracks and says there is no evidence that the car was hit by a train. Officials say the track is no longer in use except maybe for parking train cars.
The remains have not been identified.
The incident remains under investigation by the Kaukauna Fire Department, The State Fire Marshal's Office and DCI.
More Stories
-
According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76% of…
-
The Appleton Police Department is investigating a robbery which…
-
Packers and Vikings fans share what they think about the future of…
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.