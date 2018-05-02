Into the Arctic Exhibit Open at Neville Public Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A new exhibit at the Neville Public Museum is giving art enthusiasts a blast from the bast.

The Into the Arctic Exhibit opened tonight and features a collection of more than 60 arctic oil paintings and three films from artist and filmmaker Cory Trepanier.

He visited the arctic region which inspired him to paint the landscapes.

The exhibit is at the Museum until August 19th.