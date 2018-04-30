Judge approves bid for Hotel Northland

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The controversial Hotel Northland project is making headlines once again.

The project was put into the hands of a Brown county judge Monday to decline or accept a lone bid received for ownership of the hotel.

Judge Atkinson accepted the bid.

During closing statements the counsel made it very clear that there were too many holes in the deal to move forward.

They said the receiver which is Paul Swanson should be required to hire a broker to resolve the lien claim placed on KPH Construction.

Questions of where is the budget came up several times because without it no one knows what's going on, but ultimately they said there was no credible resource to vouch that the project is feasible.

They said receiver Swanson could've had an appraisal done and didn't have the opinion of a broker which leaves them to believe there is no credible valuation of the state.

As of now there's no set date for if and when hotel northland will open.

