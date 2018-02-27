Kaukauna School Board votes against allowing neighborhood to leave school district

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - The Kaukauna School Board unanimously voted on Monday night against allowing a Little Chute neighborhood from leaving the Kaukauna School District and joining the Little Chute School District.

Kaukauna superintendent Mark Duerwaechter said if the board had allowed it, the Kaukauna School District would lose state funding.

He also explained that there are similar situations in other neighborhoods in the Fox Valley, and passing this would mean that other neighborhoods would follow suit.

Tara Deboth of Little Chute, who started the petition asking the school board to allow them to leave the Kaukauna School District, said she will be filing an appeal and taking the case to the state's school board this spring.

---------------------------------------

People in one valley community are working to leave their school district and have their children, instead, go to a neighboring district.

A petition, driven by parents and families in Little Chute, has been signed by the majority of the residents living in a newer subdivision on the villages north side. Even though Little Chute schools are closer, the children now have to attend the Kaukauna school district or take advantage of open enrollment.

"We started this process November," said Tara Deboth of Little Chute, who is leading the charge for the change. She has acquired signatures from 28 out of 36 possible homes in her neighborhood so far.

Both of her two children attend school in Little Chute, one who is open enrolled as a freshman at Little Chute.

Deboth says Kaukauna High School is 15 minutes away, while Little Chute High School is much closer, less than 2 miles.

"We can open enroll them to Little Chute but not all our tax dollars follow them, so Kaukauna keeps a portion of that," she said. "I don't think that's right."

The proposal would take 36 parcels from the Kaukauna Area School District north of Highway 41.

Little Chute District Administrator, David Botz, says this would be positive growth for the village in terms of district revenue and a growing property tax base. But right now, there have been some families in that neighborhood which have been turned away from open enrollment.

Local 5 spoke with Kaukauna School Disctrict Administrator, Mark Duerwaechter, over the phone.

He says he has received the petition and understands the concerns of those Little Chute residents, and that the district will still have to weigh the pros and cons of the potential changes.

There have been several requests in the past change these district borders, like in 2012 in the same part of town. It was denied because it was underdeveloped at the time.

Botz says, the scenario is different this time.

"I don't think it speaks negatively for Kaukauna, because when they first met with us, it wasn't about quality," said Botz. "It was about being part of the school community of Little Chute which they can't be in it's totality as open enrolled families."

The Kaukauna Area School District says this process will have to follow rules from the Department of Public Instruction.

The school board will discuss the changes at a meeting on February 26th.